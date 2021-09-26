Washington Co., TN educator passes away after fight with COVID-19

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials have confirmed a Washington County, Tennessee educator has passed away.

District director Jerry Boyd spoke with News Channel 11 staff on Sunday, sharing that Cynthia “Cindy” Elzea, an instructional assistant within the system, contracted COVID-19 and had been battling complications from the virus before passing away on the morning of September 20.

Boyd said Elzea had a long record of service within Washington County schools, holding a variety of positions throughout the system. Elzea most recently worked as an instructional assistant at Boones Creek Elementary School starting in 2021.

Elzea leaves behind two sons, one of which is a current student within the school system. Her husband, Eric, passed away in March of 2021.

As Elzea’s family, friends and coworkers mourn her loss, Boyd said the school system is providing support and counseling as needed. Boyd also said the school and system’s thoughts and prayers are with the Elzea family.