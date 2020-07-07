Washington Co., Tenn. to require face masks in county public buildings, Johnson City municipal buildings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy has issued a local order that will require face masks in county public buildings.

According to a release from county officials, the face coverings will be required in county public buildings.

The buildings included in that order are as follows:

Historic Courthouse in Jonesborough

Johnson City Annex of the Washington County offices of the County Clerk & Trustee

Washington County Archives

Washington County George Jaynes Justice Center

Municipal buildings of Johnson City, Tennessee fall within this Order

The order does *not* apply to those under the age of 12, and any person “who cannot safely wear a face covering because of trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering.”

There are a few other exceptions in the order that are listed below.

This new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. EST on July 8 and will expire on August 3.

The release added, “For those who do not have masks, a limited supply of masks will be available at the George Jaynes Justice Center and Historic Washington County Courthouse.”

