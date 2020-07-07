1  of  3
Washington Co., Tenn. to require face masks in county public buildings, Johnson City municipal buildings
TDH: 53,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Sevier County mayor announces mandate requiring wearing masks in public, indoor areas

Washington Co., Tenn. to require face masks in county public buildings, Johnson City municipal buildings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy has issued a local order that will require face masks in county public buildings.

According to a release from county officials, the face coverings will be required in county public buildings.

The buildings included in that order are as follows:

  • Historic Courthouse in Jonesborough
  • Johnson City Annex of the Washington County offices of the County Clerk & Trustee
  • Washington County Archives
  • Washington County George Jaynes Justice Center
  • Municipal buildings of Johnson City, Tennessee fall within this Order

The order does *not* apply to those under the age of 12, and any person “who cannot safely wear a face covering because of trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering.”

There are a few other exceptions in the order that are listed below.

This new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. EST on July 8 and will expire on August 3.

The release added, “For those who do not have masks, a limited supply of masks will be available at the George Jaynes Justice Center and Historic Washington County Courthouse.”

