Warner and Kaine announce over $20M in funding to support Virginia health centers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – U.S Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $21 million in federal funding for Virginia health centers.
The funding is through the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. According to Warner and Kaine, these grants were awarded as part of the coronavirus relief package signed into the law last month.
These federal dollars will go towards supporting Virginia Health Centers to ensure that the Commonwealth will receive the help it needs during this critical time.
Sen. Tim Kaine, (D), Virginia said, “Federal funding will support centers who are doing life saving work in their communities during the crisis. we’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting VA health centers and we well keep working to ensure they receive the help they need.”
The following will receive funding:
- Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $638,180
- Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork, VA will receive $696,800
- Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA will receive $671,945
- Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton, VA will receive $1,563,440
- Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $801,455
- Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $1,055,315
- Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA will receive $1,142,120
- Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon, VA will receive $565,175
- Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $749,720
- St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville, VA will receive $853,730
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $1,152,305
- Daily Planet Health Services of Richmond, VA will receive $772,460
- Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, VA will receive $944,165
- Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey, VA will receive $545,375
- Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $892,430
- Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville, VA will receive $821,510
- Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive $637,205
- Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg, VA will receive $840,560
- Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $619,490
- Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge, VA will receive $1,012,055
- Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. of Bastian, VA will receive $654,440
- Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. of Victoria, VA will receive $752,315
- Stony Creek Community Health Center of Stony Creek, VA will receive $549,560
- Loudoun Community Health Center DBA Health Works Northern Virginia of Leesburg, VA will receive $870,035
- Capital Area Health Network of Richmond, VA will receive $906,830
- Horizon Health Services, Inc. of Ivor, VA will receive $586,625
