WARN Notice: Domtar Paper Company to lay off 308 Kingsport employees effective October 8

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – 308 workers will be affected by the repurposing of the Domtar Kingsport mill, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

A WARN Notice from TDLWD says the closure of the mill will be effective October 8, 2020.

On August 7, Domtar announced in a statement that it was repurposing the Kingsport plant to “enter the linerboard market with the conversion of the Kingsport paper machine.”

The plant is scheduled to reopen by 2023 with approximately 150 employees.

The mill was first idled in April and set to resume operations in three months.

After pushing reopening back until the end of August, Domtar announced the Kingsport mill would not resume manufacturing of uncoated freesheet.

