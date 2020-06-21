Walters State Community College reports positive COVID-19 case on Morristown campus

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) – Walters State Community College now has its first report of a positive COVID-19 case on its Morristown campus.

Officials with the college said the person self-reported the positive case on Friday after attending a one-night, non-credit class on Wednesday, June 17th in the college’s public safety building.

Officials told News Channel 11 that no other classes have been held in that classroom and the classroom will stay closed for the next week while crews deep clean it.

Walters State has started contacting all of the students in the class.

Walters State also has a satellite campus in Greeneville, which has not been impacted by the virus.