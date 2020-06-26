Walters State classes to begin Aug. 24, “limited” selection of in-person classes to resume

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Walters State Community College’s fall classes will begin on August 24, and some in-person classes will resume in-person, the college announced Friday.

According to a press release from the institution, in-person classes will be limited to small groups in order to promote social distancing, and the rest of the college’s classes will be a mix of hybrid, virtual and online courses.

Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said college officials are prepared to move all classes online if the need arises.

“Our goal has been to create a safe, high-quality learning environment that engages our students and provides them with the opportunity to continue their education this fall without interruption,” he said in a statement.

Hybrid classes are split between virtual and face-to-face instruction. Instructors will provide students with a clear schedule of in-person and virtual classes, geared toward students who want some face-to-face instruction.

Virtual classes will use web-conferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft teams to meet on scheduled days and times.

Online classes don’t have a scheduled class time, and students will receive clear exectations and guidance along with engaging activities. Online classes are geared toward self-motivated students that enjoy learning with online tools.

The release said that the college is still working to design the fall class schedule to fit the different class types being offered. Students who have already enrolled should check their schedules by Aug. 1 to see which of their classes are still being offered.

All classes will include an online component and students will nee da computer and internet access. Walters State has a limited number of laptops for students to check out.

Employees returned to campus on May 11, and since June 1, students have returned to the campus on an appointment-based status for things like financial aid and admissions services. Appointments are availabe Monday through Thursday.

Some summer classes returned to campus on June 15 to small groups of students, who must wear masks and practice social distancing. Students must also complete a COVID-19 screening each time they enter campus.

Registration for fall classes is under way and students may register by visiting www.ws.edu.

