Walmart in Tazewell Co. temporarily closes to allow for sanitization amid increase in COVID cases

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Walmart in Southwest Virginia will be closed until Saturday morning while it is cleaned as part of the company’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.

A release from Walmart states that the store at 13320 G.C. Peery Highway in Pounding Mill began its temporary closure at 2 p.m. Thursday.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” the release states.

During the closure, a “third-party specialist” will sanitize the store while employees restock the shelves.

The store is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the release states.

On Thursday, data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) indicated that Tazewell County had reported 22 new cases of COVID-19. The VDH reports Tazewell County has seen 120 COVID-related deaths since the department began tracking cases.

Tazewell County’s current seven-day new COVID case rate and test positivity percentages aren’t the worst in the region. Its case rate isn’t as high as Southwest Virginia’s overall rate.

It sits at 300 cases per 100,000 population, below the region’s rate of 344, but above Virginia’s overall rate of 219.

At the beginning of this week, the county’s test positivity rate was 13.1%. Washington County, Va. had a rate of 18.4% and its current new case rate is just above 400.