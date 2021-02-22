Walgreens in Clintwood, Gate City, Marion to offer rapid COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that Walgreens is expanding COVID-19 testing to seven more of its stores across the state, including three in Southwest Virginia.

Walgreens in Clintwood, Gate City, and Marion will offer rapid antigen testing by appointment.

The seven additional Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations are listed below:

Bealeton: 11037 Marsh Rd

Clintwood: 5451 Dickenson Hwy

Exmore: 4053 Lankford Hwy

Gate City: 119 East Jackson St

Lynchburg: 21400 Timberlake Rd

Marion: 1102 N Main St

Yorktown: 6608 George Washington Memorial Hwy

“VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and anyone at high risk of complications, essential employees such as educators, childcare providers, and healthcare providers,” the state health department said in a news release.

Walgreens pharmacy personnel will oversee the patient’s self-administration of the COVID-19 test, the results of which will be provided to patients within 24 hours.

For a list of additional testing options, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.