Waiting for hope: Single-week new case record set at NE Tennessee long-term care facilities

Last week saw the highest reported number of new COVID 19 cases yet among nursing home residents in Northeast Tennessee.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As authorities race to vaccinate long-term care workers and residents, the sector saw its worst week ever in terms of new COVID cases among residents.

In the week ending Jan. 8, 164 new resident cases were recorded according to a weekly report from Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). That far exceeded the previous one-week high of 127 cases set the week ending Oct. 23.

It was also a disappointing turnaround from the week ending Jan. 1, which saw just 11 new resident cases and two deaths reported. Holiday reporting lags are a possibility.

Last week’s death total of 22 tied the third-highest weekly total for the seven-county area. It brought the total number of recorded deaths associated with long-term care outbreaks in Northeast Tennessee to 272.

One long-term care provider with three area facilities has had its first vaccination clinic and will be providing staff and residents who participated their second doses soon.

Casey Reese, a spokeswoman for NHC, said the Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, Va. NHC nursing homes all had clinics in collaboration with Walgreen’s the week of Dec. 28.

“This vaccine brings tremendous hope to our NHC partners by taking us one step closer to reuniting families and protecting our patients through this pandemic,” Reese said in a statement.

In addition to requiring extreme limitations on visits to residents, COVID has resulted in 110 resident cases, 103 staff cases and 27 deaths at the Kingsport and Johnson City NHC facilities.

NHC Bristol reported 52 new cases Monday from the prior week in a weekly report on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website. VDH data combine resident and staff cases and the NHC Bristol site’s total is now 82.

A follow up clinic is planned and will offer those who missed the first one an opportunity to receive their first doses while providing second doses to people who got their first jab in December.

“NHC has partnered with Walgreens to complete onsite both doses of the vaccine,” Reese said.

“The Walgreens staff provided excellent service during our first clinics following all the CDC protocols. We would like to thank our families and NHC partners for your incredible efforts in preparing and supporting these clinics.”

More assisted living outbreaks and second rounds hitting

Four new outbreaks were reported in the last week. Several were at assisted living facilities, not nursing homes, which made up the vast majority of outbreaks from August-December.

The total number of residents who’ve now contracted COVID in the nearly 50 long-term care facilities affected has reached 1,682. Another 1,111 staff members have tested positive, including 87 last week — the second-highest single-week total.

Add in the combined resident and staff totals in News Channel 11’s eight-county, two-city Southwest Virginia viewing area and a total of 4,320 residents and staff have contracted COVID in the region’s long-term care outbreaks.

At least 419 have died (Virginia reports death totals between 1 and 4 with an asterisk).

At least 10 facilities have put outbreaks in the rear-view mirror by recording no new cases for at least two weeks, only to have second outbreaks. Several of those outbreaks have included more deaths.

At least one resident has died from COVID at 33 different facilities. While it has slipped some as COVID deaths have impacted the community more widely, the percentage of deaths attributable to long term care outbreaks remained at 38 percent of the 714 total deaths reported as of Jan. 8.