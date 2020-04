CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Northeast Tennessee Region Department of Health announced Sunday that the free COVID-19 testing at Volunteer High School closed early due to inclement weather.

The testing site at Volunteer High School Sunday closed at 12:40 p.m.

The department announced in a release that free COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available at the Rogersville Health Department Monday-Friday from 1 PM – 3 PM.

Call Rogersville Health Department for more information at (423) 272-7641.