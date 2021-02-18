Visit Kingsport to host Virtual Songwriters Week over Facebook Live starting Feb. 21

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local artists will have a chance to showcase their original music in Kingsport despite the pandemic.

According to a release from Visit Kingsport, Virtual Songwriters Week will allow local musicians to share their songs over Facebook Live.

Tennessee Songwriters Week typically involves multiple rounds and events, but the pandemic has canceled those and made way for the virtual performances.

Starting Sunday, February 21, the six winners from Tennessee’s statewide competition in 2020 will perform from the Bluebird Café. The event will be shared over Visit Kingsport’s Facebook livestream at 7 p.m.

Visit Kingsport released the following lineup for Facebook Live performances at 8 p.m. each night of Virtual Songwriters Week:

– Monday, Feb. 22: Benny Wilson/Jeff Lane/Justin Mychals/Quentin Horton

– Tuesday, Feb. 23: Beth Snapp and Friends

– Wednesday, Feb. 24: Donnie & The Dry Heavers

– Thursday, Feb. 25: Brinley Addington

– Friday, Feb. 26: Bobby Starnes/Tim Stafford

– Saturday, Feb. 27: Austin Moody