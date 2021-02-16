Virginia’s new statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened this morning.

Late last week, local health departments were directed to close their pre-registration portals in preparation for the launch. Over the weekend, pre-registration signs up were unavailable as existing waiting lists were imported into the new system.

The new statewide registration website allows Virginians to pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered, and access additional information on the state’s vaccination roll-out.

“The Virginia Department of Health expects millions of unique visits to the site on Tuesday, and IT teams will be addressing back-end components as needed throughout the day. Anyone who cannot get through immediately should try again,” VDH said in a release.

Health experts hope this new system will bring some consistency to the sign-up process. So far, registration was handled by local health districts and each had their own process.

Anyone who previously filled out a survey or form through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new system. Your current status in the queue will also be carried over into the state’s system.

Due to technological limitations, Virginians who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Pharmacy must continue to register for appointments on the pharmacy’s website. People who live in Fairfax County should pre-register for vaccinations on the Fairfax County Health Department website.

All of Virginia is currently in Phase 1b with ongoing efforts to vaccinate people in Phase 1a.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator has said about half of Virginia residents qualify under Phase 1a and 1b, and it could be until March or April until Virginia meets the demand to vaccinate those two groups.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia. VDH will also launch a hotline number on Wednesday, February 17 to help people pre-register.