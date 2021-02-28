Virginia will offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The new single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in the coming days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In a press release, health officials said they expect to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state.

An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, like those 65 and older, at no cost.

“VDH encourages all providers who schedule vaccine appointments to advise individuals which vaccine they will receive, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from those available from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna in that it requires only one dose, rather than two,” the release said. “All three vaccines have been proven to be effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.”

