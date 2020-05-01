Virginia Walmart staff receives nearly $5M in bonuses

(WRIC) — Walmart associates in Virginia received close to $5 million in bonuses Thursday “for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented health crisis,” the company said.

The juggernaut announced last month that hourly associates employed by the company as of March 1 would qualify to earn payouts on one of four days: March 19, April 2, April 30, and May 28.

Walmart associates in the commonwealth received $4.8 million in bonuses. Additionally, $180 million in bonuses was divided among associates nationwide, the company added. According to Walmart officials, close to $550 million in bonus payouts has been delivered to associates since plans were announced.

Additionally, Walmart says they have reached their goal of hiring more than 200,000 associates nationwide. These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support current associates and customers in locations with specific needs, the company said in a release.

