Virginia to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. health officials lifted a pause on the single-dose shot over blood clot concerns.

The Virginia Department of Health said in the release that they will follow the CDC’s guidance and instruct providers across the Commonwealth that they are free to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately.

The state’s vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, issued a statement that read in part:

This extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety. As with any vaccine, we encourage individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator

To schedule an appointment to get the vaccine in Virginia, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).