Virginia to begin vaccinating children aged 12-15

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that providers across the Commonwealth can begin vaccinating those aged 12-15 years with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows after the CDC approved the use to those 12 years and up on Wednesday, accepting the recommendation of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The FDA approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in that age range on Monday.

“Vaccinating adolescents, along with the rest of Virginia’s eligible population, will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make our communities safer,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator. “Getting this safe, effective vaccine means that these adolescents won’t have to miss school, sporting events or other activities if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, taking another step toward getting their lives back to normal.”

Nearly 2,000 participants aged 12-15 years participated in a Pfizer vaccine trial, and the study proved to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 occurring at least seven days after the second dose.

As of May 6, 2021, over 3.85 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) state-level data report.

Administration of the vaccine in adolescents will mirror the process of adult COVID-19 vaccinations: two doses separated by 21 days. They’ll be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose.

