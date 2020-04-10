Virginia officials to consider releasing up to 2,000 inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia officials announced an amendment on Friday that could release about 2,000 inmates from state correctional facilities.

Gov. Ralph Northam said the general assembly would consider an amendment to the state budget, which Northam proposed, when it reconvenes on April 22.

The amendment, as Northam described it, would give the Department of Corrections to release inmates who have a year or less left in their sentence. To be released, inmates must have a history of good behavior and not be a threat to public safety, he said.

“Between now and then, DOC will do the work of planning how these individuals may safely be released,” Northam said. “Re-entry planning typically happens over the course of months. We’re asking our DOC to do that in a matter of weeks.”

Later in the press conference, secretary of public safety and homeland security Brian Moran said this would affect about 2,000 inmates across the state.

Northam said that because economic resources are tightened and that rehabilitation centers across the state aren’t currently taking new clients that it’s up to advocates and community outreach programs to help released inmates.

Re-entry plans, he said, consist of making sure released inmates have somewhere to go and have a three-month supply of necessary medication.

Northam announced a new task force headed by Lauri Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health, that will focus on monitoring long-term care facilities across the state.

The decision comes as the state records 45 outbreaks attributed to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. That makes up about 55% of the 82 outbreaks in the state, Forlano said.

The task force will be focused on ensuring such facilities are propertly equipped with medical supplies including personal protective equipment, testing capacity and sanitation products.

Another goal of the task force, she continued, is tracking COVID-19 data across long-term care facilities and making sure that information is public.

“It’s clear that while we’ve taken a lot of steps across the Commonwealth to protect residents of nursing homes and staff that works in nursing homes, we need to offer them more help,” she said. “Residents who live in these facilities are often among the most vulnerable to the virus due to their age or health conditions.”

Northam reiterated that he will finish taking actions on the more than 1,200 bills passed by the assembly this session. While he gave updates to some gun legislation and “The Women’s Reproductive Health Protection Act,” he didn’t give any insight on the action he plans to take on casino legislation that would pave the way for a casino to open at the former Bristol Mall building.

He said to “stay tuned” and that news of action on all legislation will be made public after his deadline tomorrow night.

Northam’s next press briefing will be Monday at 2 p.m.

