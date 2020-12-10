Virginia National Guard to conduct mass COVID-19 testing events in Mount Rogers Health District

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple mass COVID-19 testing events will be held December 14-19 in the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia.

Accordign to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, the events are free and open to the public with no appointment necessary.

Testing starts at 8 a.m. at the locations and run until test supplies run out or no one else is in need of testing.

Testing will be done at the following locations:

Monday, 12/14, lower parking lot at Abingdon High School, 705 Thompson Drive, Abingdon

Tuesday, 12/15, First Baptist Church, 1024 E Stuart Drive, Galax

Wednesday, 12/16, Marion Senior High School 848 Stage St, Marion

Thursday, 12/17, lower parking lot at Carroll County High School (below football field), 100 Cavs Lane, Hillsville

Friday, 12/18, Cumberland Square Park parking lot, Moore Street, Bristol