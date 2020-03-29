Virginia man dies due to COVID-19

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District announced Sunday evening that a resident of the district, a man in his 80s who was ill with COVID-19, has died.

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health Distric. “We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

Shelton added that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of COVID-19-associated complications.

“Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible,” Shelton said.

