Virginia Highlands Community College reports first COVID-19 case on campus

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A local college has reported its first case of coronavirus in a classroom setting.

According to a release on Virginia Highlands Community College’s website, a person in a “classroom setting on the Abingdon campus has tested positive for COVID-19.”

VHCC says they were notified of the potential positive case on Thursday, July 9, and it was confirmed the next day.

The person who tested positive was not identified, nor did the college specify if it was a student or staff member.

VHCC says the person was on-campus on July 7, and was isolated to one building and impacted a “limited number of individuals.”

School officials have contacted the Mt. Rogers Health District and coordinated efforts to contact anyone who came into direct contact with the person.

The release says those who came into direct contact with the positive case have been instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

The building was closed to employees and students on Friday and through the weekend to allow CDC-recommended cleaning procedures to take place.

The building was accessible again as of Monday.

VHCC reminds students and staff that anyone approved for campus access must be wearing a face covering, complete a daily self-screening and practice social distancing.

