Virginia governor proposes rescheduling May elections due to COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has proposed rescheduling the May local elections to November 2020.

Governor Northam made the announcement during his Wednesday briefing regarding COVID-19.

The election, scheduled for May 5, are local elections. Several Southwest Virginia towns have elections scheduled for that day. The city of Bristol is also scheduled to have elections that day.

The General Assembly must approve the change.

Governor Northam also announced the postponement of the June 9th primary election to June 23rd.

