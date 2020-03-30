1  of  2
Virginia Gov. Northam to make ‘major announcement’ Monday afternoon regarding COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has said he will be making “a major announcement” on Monday afternoon in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a tweet from Governor Northam, the announcement will be made during his press conference at 2 p.m.

You can watch the press conference and announcement at 2 p.m. on the Live Video portion of our website or on the WJHL Facebook page.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

PREVIOUS: VDH: 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, first reported case in Smyth County

So far, 25 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in Virginia, according to VDH.

