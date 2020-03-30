Virginia Gov. Northam to make ‘major announcement’ Monday afternoon regarding COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has said he will be making “a major announcement” on Monday afternoon in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a tweet from Governor Northam, the announcement will be made during his press conference at 2 p.m.

I'll be making a major announcement about Virginia's #COVID19 response at 2:00 PM today. Watch live here on Twitter or at https://t.co/SNdePsaKTG. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 30, 2020

You can watch the press conference and announcement at 2 p.m. on the Live Video portion of our website or on the WJHL Facebook page.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

So far, 25 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in Virginia, according to VDH.