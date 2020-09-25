Virginia Gov. Northam, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the pair were notified on Wednesday evening that a member of the governor’s residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked closely within the Northams’ living quarters, according to the release.

On Thursday, the governor and first lady were tested and both tested positive.

The release says Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms.

First Lady Pamela Northam is experiencing mild symptoms as of Friday morning.

They will both isolate for the next 10 days and monitor their symptoms, according to the release.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”