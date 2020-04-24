Virginia General Assembly approves Northam’s proposed amendment to allow some offenders early release

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, the Virginia General Assembly approved Governor Northam’s proposed budget amendment, which gives the director of the state’s department of correction the authority to release some offenders early during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the amendment, the VDOC director can consider early release for inmates with less than one year to serve while the virus emergency declaration is in effect.

A release from VDOC says offenders convicted of a Class 1 felony or a sexually violent offense are not eligible for consideration regarding the early release.

The number of eligible offenders will change depending on how long the emergency declaration is in effect, according to VDOC.

VDOC says eligible individuals for consideration will be determined by using procedures to make sure the public remains safe.

According to VDOC, a COVID-19 diagnosis is not a release factor.

“The Governor and legislature have enabled us to discharge low-level offenders in a responsible manner,” said Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “These returning citizens will need our support. We thank family members and community organizations for doing all they can to offer services to this population as they are released during the pandemic. This unprecedented crisis calls for a smart, responsible approach which takes into account public safety while ensuring the returning citizens’ reentry success.”

VDOC says offense types, medical conditions, home plans, criminal history and recidivism risk are all factors in determining who is eligible for the early release.

Released offenders will also be given three months’ worth of medication instead of the typical one month, due to the spread of coronavirus.

Questions can be directed to the DOC via email at COVID19Inquiries@vadoc.virginia.gov. The DOC also has a dedicated COVID-19 information line at 804-887-8484.

More information can be found at https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/.