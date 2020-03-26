Virginia Employment Commission: Universal Companies in Abingdon laying off 61 employees due to COVID-19 spread

Breaking News
Health official: Some local coronavirus cases may be from community spread, not travel
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – 61 employees in at Universal Companies in Abingdon, Virginia will be laid off on April 1, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

VEC reports that the layoff is due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

The layoff was announced on Wednesday and affects 61 employees.

Universal Companies specializes in salon and spa products.

