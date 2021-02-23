Virginia DMV adds more than 50 online service options due to pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has added several online service options to allow Virginians to avoid leaving their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the Virginia DMV, drivers can replace the following licenses by visiting the department’s website:

commercial driver’s license (CDL)

driver’s license learner’s permit

driver privilege card or learner’s permit

limited duration driver’s license, permit or CDL

In order to receive those replacements, customers must be 18 or older.

“DMV continues to add online options to not only make service more convenient, but to create additional appointment opportunities for customers who need in-person service,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Customers have come to rely on alternate means of service for every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to look for ways to meet new expectations.”

The release states Virginia DMV has provided more than 50 online transactions that were previously only available through in-person visits.