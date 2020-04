RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has experienced an error that is keeping the department from updating the COVID-19 case numbers in the state.

According to a tweet on Wednesday from VDH, the process used overnight to compile the case information experienced an error.

The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible. — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) April 22, 2020

The tweet says staff is working to fix the issue and post the updated information as soon as possible.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.