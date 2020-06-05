Virginia Dept. of Health advises protesters to wear masks, make use of available COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health is advising all Virginians, including recent protesters, to make use of the publicly-available COVID-19 testing in the state.

According to a release on the VDH website, “the nature of large protests means the virus may spread more easily there, especially if protesters are not wearing masks.”

VDH says they have been communicating with local health districts across the state where protests have occurred.

VDH is encouraging those health districts to share information about community testing and pharmacy locations with protesters.

VDH does say that people who attend protests may be at a higher risk of infection for COVID-19, and the department has suggestions for how protesters can best protect themselves.

VDH suggests protesters:

Wear masks at events

Wash hands frequently

Attempt to stay six feet apart from others in crowds

Stay home if symptoms appear

“We support the right to protest, and we also want people to be safe. People can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms or have only mild symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus to others. For some people, particularly those with underlying health conditions, the virus can be life-threatening. We urge people who have symptoms such as fever and cough to stay home and to get tested,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A.

VDH reminds Virginians they can get tested if they are experiencing symptoms or if they believe they have been exposed to others with infections.

