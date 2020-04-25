Virginia Dept. of Corrections to release ‘some’ offenders early during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Lawmakers in Virginia are giving the state’s Department of Corrections the authority to release some inmates early during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Assembly Wednesday approved a budget amendment allowing these releases.

According to a Friday press release, the director of the Department of Corrections is authorized to consider early release only for individuals with less than one year left to serve while the COVID-19 emergency declaration is in effect.

Officials say offenders convicted of a Class 1 felony or a sexually violent offense are not eligible for consideration. The exact number of individuals eligible for early release consideration will change depending on the length of the emergency declaration order.

The department confirmed that a COVID-19 diagnosis is not a release factor.

“The Governor and legislature have enabled us to discharge low-level offenders in a responsible manner,” said Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security in the press release. “These returning citizens will need our support. We thank family members and community organizations for doing all they can to offer services to this population as they are released during the pandemic. This unprecedented crisis calls for a smart, responsible approach which takes into account public safety while ensuring the returning citizens’ reentry success.”

The department, according to the release, is considering multiple factors as they review offenders who are eligible for early release, including the offense type and history, medical conditions, a documented and approved home plan, good time earning level, and recidivism risk. Offenders must have no active detainers.

As this process is put to action, DOC will also consider broader public safety implications, including the safety and well-being of the offender and the offender’s family, availability of community resources, and access to proper health care for any medical or mental health treatment needs, the release detailed.

“Just as our medical professionals have been working around the clock throughout this pandemic, our offender management staff are moving very quickly to identify offenders eligible for early release,” said Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke in the release. “We are focused on safety – public safety, staff safety, and offender safety. We’re looking at offender home plans and access to medical care, among many other factors. We must avoid releasing someone from a facility where they have access to 24-hour care into a situation in which they are more susceptible to COVID-19.”

In light of the pandemic, the DOC announced Friday it is now releasing offenders with three months’ worth of medication rather than the usual one month. This is aimed to ensure that returning citizens have adequate time to establish care in the community and comply with socially distancing requirements.

According to the release, state probation and parole offices are working to ensure they are ready to receive the additional offenders as they are released. All probation and parole districts have adjusted their intake process, so that all or a portion of the intake process is set up and completed electronically.

If electronic intake is not possible, officers are limited to completing one intake at a time in a manner that meets current sanitation and social distancing guidelines, utilizing Personal Protective Equipment, the release stated.

Questions can be directed to the DOC via email, or the COVID-19 information line at 804-887-8484.