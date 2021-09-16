Virginia Department of Health announces QR codes to verify COVID-19 vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Thursday announced it’s launching a program that provides Virginians the ability to verify their COVID-19 status with a QR (quick response) code.

The barcode can be scanned by smartphones and marks the newest addition to Virginia COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a release from VDH.

QR codes are common among retail and logistics and will now allow Virginians to show proof they’ve received the shots with a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card and without the need for an app.

Those interested can CLICK HERE to obtain their free vaccination record with the QR code, which can be saved to a phone or printed.

Compared to paper records, QR codes offer greater security and efficiency, the release states. They cannot be altered or forged and are digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health.

Businesses and employers that choose to verify someone’s vaccination status can scan QR codes by CLICKING HERE and downloading the app. Individuals do not need to download this to use their QR codes.

Virginia marks the fifth state to adopt this digital resource, which is available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS).

VDH reports more than 10.2 million vaccines administered in Virginia so far, with more than 58% of the population fully vaccinated.