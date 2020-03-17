1  of  3
Breaking News
Eight arrested in local human trafficking operation Kingsport, Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. City Schools extend closures through April 3 TDH: 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no additional cases reported in our region
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

Virginia Department of Corrections no longer allowing volunteers, offender visitations at facilities

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – While there have been no known cases of COVID-19 in Virginia prisons, officials are now taking extra precautions.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says it will no longer allow volunteers in any correctional facility until further notice.

This follows last week’s decision to cancel all offender visitations; however, off-site video visitations are still available.

You can read VADOC’s full release by clicking here.

Across the state of Tennessee, officials have also postponed all visitations at prisons until further notice.

PREVIOUS: Tennessee Department of Correction keeping close eye on the flu, coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss