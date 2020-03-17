Virginia Department of Corrections no longer allowing volunteers, offender visitations at facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – While there have been no known cases of COVID-19 in Virginia prisons, officials are now taking extra precautions.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says it will no longer allow volunteers in any correctional facility until further notice.

This follows last week’s decision to cancel all offender visitations; however, off-site video visitations are still available.

You can read VADOC’s full release by clicking here.

Across the state of Tennessee, officials have also postponed all visitations at prisons until further notice.

