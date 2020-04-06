Virginia Creeper Trail temporarily shuts down after overcrowding on trail during virus spread

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Creeper Trail will be temporarily closed, starting Monday, April 6.

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the decision to close the trail was made by the US Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus.

“Recent overcrowding along portions of the trail, concern for increasing the burden on local Emergency Medical Services and the health and safety of all trail users were the driving forces behind this decision,” explains Matthew Crum, President of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.

The release says all access points along the 34-mile trail will be temporarily shut down until further notice.

“Ensuring the health and well-being of our communities, visitors and employees is our top priority,” says Joby Timm, Forest Supervisor for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. “We look forward to reopening the Creeper Trail and welcoming all trail users back as soon as we safely can,” adds Lisa Quigley, Executive Director of the Creeper Trail Conservancy.

If you have any questions regarding the trail’s closure, call 804-334-5853.