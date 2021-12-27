Virginia statewide COVID case rate skyrockets as region stays flat

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 case rates statewide in Virginia have surged far past rates in Southwest Virginia as the Omicron variant pummels more urban parts of the state, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday show.

Virginia’s seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 reached 517 Monday, nearly doubling in just a week. Southwest Virginia’s rate was 350 and has changed very little during the same period.

Southwest Virginia recorded 259 new cases in News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area over the Christmas holiday.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been three deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Southwest Virginia, including one each in Buchanan, Scott and Wise counties.

Four new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported — one each in Bristol and Smyth County and two in Washington County.

Virginia has reported its highest number of COVID hospitalizations in several months as well. For the first time since August, its seven-day new hospitalization rate per 100,000 exceeds Southwest Virginia’s.

Virginia’s rate of 11.0 is up nearly four times since Dec. 13. The nine-county Southwest Virginia region’s rate has declined during the same period, from 15.2 to 10.4.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death rate remains double the state’s — 4.5 per 100,000 the past week compared to 2.1 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 766,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 27.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,067,849.

VDH reports there have been 12,860 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Dec. 24:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,674 cases / 201 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 3,056 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 2,156 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (11 new cases)

Lee County – 4,087 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (13 new cases)

Norton – 735 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (5 new cases)

Russell County – 4,567 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (33 new cases)

Scott County – 3,712 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 5,565 cases / 349 hospitalizations / 136 deaths (23 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 6,647 cases / 230 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (49 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,993 cases / 698 hospitalizations / 168 deaths (50 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 6,427 cases / 257 hospitalizations / 142 deaths (32 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.