Virginia COVID case rate 40% above previous record | Southwest Virginia rate almost flat

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia reported 215 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as Virginia broke its single-day record for the second straight day with 13,500 new cases, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show.

Virginia’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population is 707 and set a record for the fourth straight day. It’s now 39% higher than the previous January 18 record of 507 and is 3.5 times higher than it was just two weeks ago.

Southwest Virginia’s rate, meanwhile, inched upward from 384 Wednesday to 392 Thursday. The statewide rate surpassed the nine-county rural area’s a week ago after Southwest Virginia cases had been much higher than the state’s for more than three months.

The past 3 weeks have seen a tripling in Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate, while Southwest Virginia’s rate has declined.

Southwest Virginia’s case rate hasn’t increased as the Omicron variant has taken hold in the state’s more urban areas.

But both Tazewell and Wise counties have seen their rates jump this week — especially Tazewell, which has reported 127 cases the past two days including 69 Thursday to reach a rate of 579. Wise County’s rate, including Norton, is 513.

State hospitalizations also spiking

Only one new death was reported regionally, in Buchanan County. There were six new hospitalizations reported Thursday — two in Tazewell County and one each in Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise counties.

Virginia statewide reported 255 new hospitalizations after reporting almost 400 Wednesday. Each of the past two days exceeded any previous records.

Despite the Omicron variant being considered less severe in terms of disease, the recent spate of new hospitalizations puts the state at a record for seven-day average as well.

Virginia now has a seven-day rolling average of 16.3 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000. That is up 50% in just the past three days and is close to double Southwest Virginia’s rate of 9.7.

For most of the late summer and fall, Southwest Virginia’s hospitalization rate has run double to quadruple the state’s.

Statewide, VDH reported 796,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 30.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,100,900.

VDH reports there have been 13,007 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,701 cases / 201 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (7 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,090 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 2,206 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (16 new cases)

Lee County – 4,126 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (14 new cases)

Norton – 760 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 4,626 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 3,749 cases / 191 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,623 cases / 353 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (16 new cases)

Tazewell County – 6,848 cases / 233 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (69 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 9,080 cases / 700 hospitalizations / 177 deaths (21 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 6,548 cases / 258 hospitalizations / 145 deaths (27 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

