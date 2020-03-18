Virginia COVID-19 cases up to 77, none in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia officials announced updated COVID-19 cases in the Commonweath, rising to 77 cases statewide from the reported 67 cases on Tuesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam said that the results of 65 tests are pending at the state lab and that he’s expecting more confirmed cases as those results pour in.

There are 2,000 Intensive Care Unit beds throughout the Commonwealth where patients who need a ventilator can receive care, he said, and efforts are underway to make sure citizens who need care have access to it.

“We are working closely with our hospitals to make sure they are getting the resources they need,” he said.

He also urged healthy Virginians to donate blood as a nationwide blood shortage grows in the shadow of the pandemic’s spread.

Donors will be screened before donating and can visit redcrossblood.org to locate a fixed site at which to donate after a screening process.