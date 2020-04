(Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia has extended a ban on utility service disconnections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Corporation Commission’s order prohibiting utilities from disconnecting electricity, gas, water, or sewer services has been extended by 30 days through June 14.

The original ban was through May 15.

Although the ban was extended, the commission warned that customers will still owe payment for utility services received.