Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to reduce operating hours of stores across state Friday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Operating hours for liquor stores in Virginia are set to change on Friday as coronavirus concerns continue.

According to a release from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, operating hours for its 388 stores will change on Friday, March 27.

Stores will be open from noon until 7 p.m., seven days a week.

“Given the expanding nature of the coronavirus to other areas of the commonwealth, after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we believe these adjustments to our business practices will reinforce measures already in place to keep everyone safe and mitigate the impact of this virus on our employees and customers,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

