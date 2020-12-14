VHSL will not require masks be worn by coaches & athletes in games, practices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia High School League announced on Monday that masks will not be required to be worn by student athletes and coaches during games and practices.

According to a release from VHSL, the league had originally announced that students and coaches wear face coverings in accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s orders.

However, the release says that in Executive Order 72, it is specified that face covering requirements do not apply to “individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”

VHSL says that given that exception, athletes and coaches will not be required to wear masks during games and practices.

Masks are “strongly encouraged” to be worn by both athletes and coaches, but not required.

You can read the full release below: