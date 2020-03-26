1  of  5
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy_ Mountain Home VA_360772

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three veterans have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus through the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

The VA says one veteran was a patient at the Bristol VA Outpatient Clinic, one was a patient at the Dannie A. Carr VA clinic in Sevierville, and one was a patient at the Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City.

According to the VA, the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low.

The veterans were discharged home with instructions to self-quarantine.

This comes after the Mountain Home VA said Monday that a patient at a Knoxville outpatient clinic tested positive for the virus.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

