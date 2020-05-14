Breaking News
NASCAR returns to Bristol May 30-31, but without fans
Vehicle registration renewals due in May are now due June 15 in Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — If your motor vehicle registration is set to expire in May, you now have until mid-June to renew your registration.

Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 36 extended the deadline for May renewals to June 15.

Vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12 and May 31 will now expire on June 15 instead.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue encourages citizens to renew their registrations online at tncountyclerk.com or mail their renewal to their county clerk’s office.

