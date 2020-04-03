VDMME: Contura to close 4 Virginia mines due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WJHL) – Contura Energy has announced four of its Virginia mines will close during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Virginia Department of Mines Minerals and Energy.

According to VDMME Public Relations Manager Tarah Kesterson, four of Contura’s mines will be closed until April 20.

Kesterson told News Channel 11 that employees at the mines will be furloughed until Contura reevaluates the mine closures on April 20, at which time the mines will either reopen or extend the closure.

According to VDMME, the following employees will be closed:

Deep Mine 44 – 94 employees

88 Strip – 126 employees

Long Branch Surface Mine – 54 employees

Four O – 12

All of the affected mines are located in Dickenson County.

Deep Mine 41 will remain open while other mines close, according to Kesterson.

The Toms Creek and McClure River facilities will also remain open.

Kesterson said a few employees will remain at the closed mines for maintenance purposes during the closure.

Contura is expected to release further details on employee pay and benefits during the closures.