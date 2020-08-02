VDH: 3 new hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia, 30 new local cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 88,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 91,782.

VDH said there have been 2,108 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 7,907 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 48 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 63 cases / 6 hospitalizations (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 71 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 24 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Lee County – 95 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Norton – 13 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 62 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 54 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 120 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 92 cases / 5 hospitalizations (5 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 181 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (9 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 84 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

On Sunday, VDH reported three new COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia.

30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

