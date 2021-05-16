VDH weekend total: 45 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus Saturday and Sunday.

The new death was reported on Saturday in Washington County, Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health performed maintenance on its website throughout the weekend. News Channel 11 combined local numbers for Saturday and Sunday in a single report.

Sunday’s new local numbers are the difference from those reported Friday, May 14, 2021.

Statewide, VDH reported 521,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 670,184.

VDH reports there have been 9,297 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,526 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (7 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,436 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 938 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,425 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 286 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,266 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,836 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 2,965 cases / 204 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,640 cases / 164 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (8 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 4,930 cases / 421 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new death)

Wise County – 3,208 cases / 165 hospitalizations / 98 deaths (10 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.