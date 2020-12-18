VDH: Virginia will receive almost 110,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccines than originally planned

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health announced that it was informed late Thursday that the Commonwealth would not receive as many COVID-19 vaccines as it had anticipated.

A release from VDH, says the department was notified by Operation Warp Speed that the estimated amount of vaccinations allotted to Virginia will be less than originally planned.

Virginia is now expecting to receive 370,650 doses of the vaccine in December from both Pfizer and Moderna.

Initially, Virginia had prepared to receive 480,000 doses.

The release says that health care personnel and long-term care facility residents are still the top priority groups for receiving the vaccinations.

You can read the full release online by clicking here.