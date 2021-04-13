VDH: Virginia to ‘cease all Johnson & Johnson vaccines’ until federal investigation completed

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

1,000-dose mass clinic was planned in Marion for Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia will stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while the federal health experts investigate possible side effects.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, all J&J vaccination will be ceased until the investigation is done.

“We are closely monitoring the actions by the federal government to pause all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations while it investigates an extremely rare possible side effect. In Virginia, we will cease all Johnson &Johnson vaccines until this investigation is complete,” VDH said in a statement.

The pause means up to 1,000 people living in the area of Smyth County will have to find different options. The Mount Rogers Health District had announced Monday it would hold a Johnson & Johnson mass clinic at Marion Senior High School Saturday.

Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton had spoken highly of the Johnson & Johnson option in a news release announcing the clinic.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in high demand in our district, and we are so happy to be able to vaccinate 1,000 people on Saturday,” said Shelton said.

People with scheduled appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be contacted to reschedule.

You can read VDH’s full statement by clicking here.