VDH: Vaccination ramps up in Virginia

(WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health held a press conference call Saturday afternoon to share updates on COVID-19 vaccinations.

VDH Vaccine Coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said the state has administered 295,202 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, which have been logged into the state database.

“Vaccination has scaled up around the Commonwealth, but also as we have gotten better and more assertive about making sure that this data is actually enrolled in our state database,” Avula said. “We’ve had three consecutive days with over 20,000 doses administered each.”

Avula said 943,400 COVID-19 doses have been distributed to the state of Virginia so far.

Avula said that the gap between number of doses administered to patients and number of doses distributed to the state is due to various reasons.

Avula said some vaccines given still need to be logged, and some doses are managed by CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.

“We’ve seen COVID’s devastating impact in nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” Avula said. “The federal government has contracted CVS and Walgreens to just work with those.”