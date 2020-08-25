VDH: Third COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 23 new cases in Wise County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 109,679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 114,635.

VDH said there have been 2,370 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 124 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 9,199 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 60 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 108 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 56 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 169 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (8 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Norton – 24 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Russell County – 171 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 144 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 230 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (8 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 175 cases / 11 hospitalizations (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 321 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 310 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (23 new cases)

On Tuesday, VDH reported 67 new local cases in Southwest Virginia.

VDH reported a new COVID-19 death in Lee County, bringing the county total to three.

Wise County reported 23 new cases on Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.