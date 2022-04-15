RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate ticked up slightly over the past week, while the statewide rate rose more quickly as the BA-2 variant impacted more urban counties, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

The nine-county region reported 91 new cases, up from 77 a week earlier but still a tiny fraction of totals seen during the Omicron variant. The seven-day rate of new cases, or community spread rate, is 32 per 100,000 population, which is near levels seen at COVID’s low point in May and June 2021 prior to the Delta variant’s arrival.

‘Over the past 13 weeks four Virginia counties have COVID death rates over 100 per 100,000 population with the three highest in Southwest Virginia.’ Virginia Department of Health data

The region’s spread rate has moved little over the past three weeks. It was 31 two weeks ago and 27 last week. Smyth County has the highest current rate at 66, based on just 20 cases over the past week.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s statewide rate has increased from 56 two weeks ago to 66 last week to 83 this week. Federal public health officials and experts remain uncertain about how much of an uptick the BA-2 variant will cause. It has caused surges in many European countries but not in some other parts of the world and so far the U.S. has followed a path suggesting less of an increase.

While cases are at a low point, COVID-19’s death toll in the region continues to be far above that of the state. An additional 12 deaths were reported over the past week: three each in Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties, two in Buchanan County and one in Bristol.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death rate since January 1, 2022 is more than double the state and national averages. (WJHL Photo)

Since Jan. 1, 308 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Southwest Virginia, out of 4,401 statewide. That represents a population-adjusted rate of 107 per 100,000 in Southwest Virginia to 52 statewide and 49 nationally.

Over the past 13 weeks, just four Virginia counties have COVID death rates over 100 per 100,000 and the three highest are in Southwest Virginia: Buchanan at 116, Wise at 113 and Smyth at 103.

The region continues to have a much lower COVID vaccination rate than the state or the nation overall at just above 50% fully vaccinated, to 73% statewide.

The region reported just four new hospitalizations last week, two each in Tazewell and Wise counties.