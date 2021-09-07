VDH: Southwest Virginia COVID deaths 5 times state rate over last week – 546 new cases over long weekend

Southwest Virginians have died of COVID recently at a population-adjusted rate 5 times higher than the state’s as a whole.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia is reporting deaths from COVID-19 at a rate five times the state average over the past week, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

An additional five reported deaths over the long weekend kept the seven-day average of deaths per 100,000 population at 4.5 for the nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area. The state’s average since Aug. 31 is 0.9.

The region’s percentage of fully vaccinated people is 17% less than the state’s — 39.9% regionally compared to 57.3% statewide.

Southwest Virginia had a daily average of 137 new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend, according to The Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

VDH reported at total of 546 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new hospitalizations and 5 new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Tuesday in its first reporting since Friday.

Washington County reported three new deaths, Bristol one and Tazewell County one. In addition to seven new hospitalizations reported in Washington County, one each was reported in Russell, Scott, Smyth and Tazewell counties.

The nine-county region’s seven-day new case rate dipped slightly, from 427 new cases per 100,000 population to 410. The statewide average dropped more, from 275 to 240.

That leaves the region’s rates more than 71% above the state’s, one of the highest margins in the past several weeks.

The highest rates among the counties are in Russell (545) and Tazewell (515) counties, with the lowest in Buchanan (285) and Wise (266).

The continued higher case rates compared to the state have begun showing up in death rates as well. Over the past week, 13 deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia and 81 statewide.

VDH reported 596,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 7.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 786,910.

VDH reports there have been 10,081 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,912 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (36 new cases, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 1,891 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (19 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,199 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (25 new cases)

Lee County – 2,738 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (55 new cases)

Norton – 385 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 2,771 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (86 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,302 cases / 148 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (35 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,480 cases / 226 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (46 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 4,499 cases / 202 hospitalizations / 81 deaths (79 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 6,022 cases / 475 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (117 new cases, 7 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 3,950 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (42 new cases)

