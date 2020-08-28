VDH: Scott, Washington counties report new COVID-19 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 112,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 117,592.

VDH said there have been 2,417 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 9,397 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 63 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 115 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 63 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 183 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 177 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 148 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 253 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 186 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 345 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 317 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths

On Friday, VDH reported 38 new local cases in Southwest Virginia.

New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Scott and Washington counties. These mark the fourth death in Scott County and the ninth death in Washington County.

Smyth County reported 12 new cases on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

